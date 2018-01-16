‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Makes A Hilarious Dig At Gohan

Dragon Ball FighterZ is one the most anticipated fighting games of the year by both video game fans and Dragon Ball fans due to its close attention to detail and impressive visuals.

This attention to detail even includes character interactions after each match with win quotes changing depending on the opponent. One Twitter user found a hilarious unintentional, or maybe intentional, bit between Goku and his son Gohan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

GOKU WTF THATS YOUR SON pic.twitter.com/wwsgXW5He5 — KPB|Zidiane (@Zeddy_Beat) January 13, 2018

Twitter user @Zeddy_Beat noticed that when Goku defeats Gohan he says, “Gohan, you’ve gotten stronger. That makes me proud…finally.” Compare this to what Piccolo says, “I’m proud of you Gohan, that was an admirable performance” and you have the makings of a hilariously off putting remark from father to son.

There’s a running joke in Dragon Ball fandom about how Piccolo has always seemed like a better, more attentive father than Goku and this little dig in FighterZ makes the joke just that much more cutting and hilarious.

Thankfully, this is only the case in the English version as Twitter user @ErrenVanDunne clarified on Twitter than the Japanese version of Goku’s win quote against Gohan is “Gohan you’re really become strong, huh. I’m so happy.” So at least it seems like Goku isn’t all that harsh.

In Japanese he’s nicer. “Gohan, you’ve really become strong, huh. I’m so happy.” https://t.co/abLGyDFnJw — Erren Van Duine (@ErrenVanDuine) January 13, 2018

Fans waiting to explore Dragon Ball FighterZ in full were recently given a taste of the game with an Open Beta version that might just be getting an extention due to server issues hampering many of the matches. Goku and Vegeta’s voice actors for Funimation’s English dub have also challenged each other to a big match in Dragon Ball FighterZ after several back and forth ribs on Twitter.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is scheduled to be released on Jan. 26 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.