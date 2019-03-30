Goku, Vegeta Voice Actors Will Fight in Big ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Rematch

Dragon Ball FighterZ is still one of the biggest fighting games out there despite releasing in January last year, and it had a huge promotional event in which the English voice actors behind Goku and Vegeta actually fought it out with a few rounds in front of a large crowd of fans. Funimation will be bringing the two actors together once more for a much-anticipated rematch.

Announced on their official Twitter page, Funimation revealed a Super Saiyan Showdown 2 will be bringing Sean Schemmel and Christopher Sabat to battle once more later this Spring.

Taking place on April 23, and streaming on Funimation’s Twitch channel, Super Saiyan Showdown 2 will bring together Sean Schemmel and Christopher R. Sabat for a Dragon Ball FighterZ rematch. The last time the two threw down, Sabat nabbed the victory with a clean 3-0 win. The two are definitely ready for their big rematch, with Schemmel proclaiming that he’s going to win this time around.

If you want to see highlights of their first match, Funimation shared a slick video detailing the showdown. You can check it out below.

READY FOR THE REMATCH! 🎮🙌 Last year’s Showdown was CRAZY. Who will take the belt this time?? 👀#SuperSaiyanShowdown2 pic.twitter.com/uPbYNLR5F3 — Funimation (@FUNimation) March 28, 2019

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. FighterZ Pass 2 officially launched on January 31, and runs interested fans $24.99 USD. The releases began with Jiren and Videl, which will also be available for $4.99 individually. Support for the game has increased with the start of this second wave of downloadable content, which will soon include a returning Dragon Ball GT favorite.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16.

