‘Dragon Ball’: Here Is What Live-Action Freeza Could Look Like

Dragon Ball has a long history backing it, but there are some pieces of the anime fans would rather forget. For instance, its live-action stint in Hollywood is better left unmentioned, but film has come a long way. If the right studio got its hand on Goku, Dragon Ball could go Super Saiyan, and one artist thinks they know how good Freeza could look in real life.

Over on Instagram, an artist known as Datrini shared their take on Freeza’s live-action look. After drawing up other fighters from the anime, it was time the villain’s final form got the spotlight, and the baddie looks downright creepy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For some reason i don’t have this piece of frieza in my gallery, so i’m posting it again. More Dragon ball and Dc exciting stuff coming,” Datrini wrote.

As you can see above, Freeza looks real slick in real life, and his final form looks properly intense. Sure, this may be not be Golden Form, but the tyrant seems ready to go off with his glowing red eyes. Freeza’s alien looks have been captured in glossy glory as his neck and chest have some rippling muscles. This is only made more terrifying thanks to Freeza’s ears — or lack thereof — and Datrini completes the look with the baddie’s signature smirk.

Perhaps for the best, Freeza has never been done up in live-action on film. When Dragonball Evolution came around, the film focused on Piccolo as its villain, leaving Freeza to continue his horrific deeds untouched. Still, Freeza remains one of Dragon Ball‘s quintessential villains given how often he’s reappeared to fight Goku, and the villain continues to be a threat even today. So, if a studio ever bids on another Dragon Ball adaptation, they will want to call up this fan when it comes to concept art.

So, do you think this version of Freeza could work on te big screen? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters in Japan and the U.S. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

——

In this episode, The Walking Dead gets a new lease on life; we need to find a new Wolverine for the MCU; we break down all those new Super Bowl trailers, and actually talk about some comic books