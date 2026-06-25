5 Berserk Fights We’re Dying to See As The End Approaches

2026 is a big year for Berserk, even without a new anime adaptation planned to hit the screen. After waiting for nearly a year, the bleak manga series finally returned to the pages of Young Animal, as writer Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga’s artists have released chapter 384 of the series. With the 385th installment set to arrive this week, now seems like the best time to look to the future and think about the biggest fights we can’t wait to see take place. With Griffith and Guts seemingly on a collision course, the Black Swordsman and the White Hawk aren’t the only forces set to collide.

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5.) Skull Knight Vs. Zodd

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Throughout Berserk, even since Guts and Casca were freed from the blood-curdling events of the Eclipse, there has been something of a rivalry between Zodd and Skull Knight. While Guts has had his fair share of run-ins with one of Griffith’s strongest Apostles, the mysterious armor-clad knight has tested his mettle against the seemingly immortal brawler. While Zodd has been something of an open book, often seen as being the demon that is closest to the Black Swordsman in terms of temperament and fighting ability, Nosferatu has long had an ax to grind with Skull Knight. We might see Guts have a rematch with Nosferatu Zodd before Skull Knight gets another crack at the winged behemoth, but it’s the latter conflict that is the brawl we’re most looking forward to between the two. Fingers crossed that aside from this fight, Berserk readers will also have the opportunity to learn more about Skull Knight’s origin story, which remains mysterious to this day outside of a few hints and single panels.

4.) Falconia Vs. The Kushan Empire

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When it comes to the biggest conflicts that will take place in Berserk’s future, on a sheer physical scale, the war between Falconia and the Kushan Empire is sure to be the largest. The nation of Kushan has had quite the history with Griffith and Guts specifically, as the empire was once ruled by Emperor Ganishka. Ruling the country with an iron fist, the nefarious king also just so happened to be an Apostle himself, harboring a power that put him close to the same level as the Godhand themselves. In the face of this wild threat, Ganishka did the impossible and had Guts and Griffith team up. Now that Guts and his comrades have forged an uneasy truce with Kushan, despite the Black Swordsman struggling for his life inside one of their supernatural caverns, this upcoming conflict might very well be the biggest war in Berserk’s history. Of course, Guts is going to have to survive Kushan himself.

3.) Everyone Vs. The Godhand

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This is a confrontation that is going to be the most difficult for us, and we’re sure Berserk fans, can wrap their heads around. The Godhand, as far as we know, have god-like abilities that make it so that they might not even be able to be fought against, leaving Guts and many of his allies up the river without a paddle. Now that Griffith has returned to Earth, his time as Femto has seemingly come to an end while he lives in a physical form, meaning he can be struck down. Throughout Berserk, the Godhand have been the figures that have been responsible for bringing demons into the world. While Guts has seemingly struck a blow against one of them in the past, doing what many thought was impossible in injuring Slan, the invincibility of these god-like beings remains intact. We may never see the fight brought to the Godhand directly, but we are crossing our fingers that we’ll see Guts be able to swing his sword against Void and his various demonic cohorts.

2.) Casca Vs. Griffith

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While the long-awaited confrontation between Guts and Griffith will top our list, to the surprise of no Berserk fans, seeing Casca get her pound of flesh would make for a highly anticipated moment. The former member of the Band of the Hawk might not have the Berserker armor and the Dragon Slayer at her beck and call, but Casca has been a formidable opponent in the anime’s past. For half of the series, Casca has lost her mind due to the events of the Eclipse, but recently regained her sanity and was kidnapped by Griffith and his new army as part of the destruction of Elfhelm. While we don’t expect Casca to deliver the killing blow and/or even subsequently injure Griffith at his current power level, seeing her at least deliver any wound to the White Hawk would make for a satisfactory moment considering what she’s been through. Even giving Griffith a slap like Rickert would be well received by longtime readers.

1.) Guts Vs. Griffith

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It should come as no surprise to anyone who has been following Berserk for any amount of time that the number one most anticipated fight of the bleak anime franchise would be between Guts and Griffith. In his quest for power and to rule a kingdom of his own, Griffith has caused the most pain to Guts of any other man alive, which is no easy feat considering how much horror the Black Swordsman has encountered in his life. While Guts was the winner of their rematch in the Golden Age Arc, Griffith has since gained god-like power thanks to ascending to his role as Femto. Berserk has yet to reveal when the series will end, but this is far and away the biggest confrontation that readers have been waiting for. This fight might not happen in the way that many expect, considering how Guts has changed throughout the series and was even willing to team up with Griffith to fight Ganishka, but readers are crossing their fingers that the Black Swordsman will get his pound of flesh.

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