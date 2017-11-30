This ‘Dragon Ball’ Generator Will Make You Go 'Fusion Ha'

If there's one thing Dragon Ball fans like, it is a good fusion. Over the years, guys like Vegito and Gotenks have become fan-favorite characters, and audiences always want to see more. Now, you can create your own insane fusions online, and it will bring out the inner-Metamoran in you.

For those of you who haven't heard of the Dragon Ball Fusion Generator, it is time you got caught up. The free site can be found here, and it gives fans the ability to fuse some of Akira Toriyama's greatest creations together.

The site is a pretty self-explanatory once you check it out. The homepage gives you two dropdown lists of Dragon Ball characters from the manga and anime titles. You simply select the two characters you want to see fuse and ta-da; You will have a new character waiting for you.

As you scroll down the bottom of the page, you can find a list of live fusion and those that have been viewed the most. Unsurprisingly, Vegeto ranks number one in views as fighter is a real one from the anime. The fusion was introduced in Dragon Ball Z and requires Goku and Vegeta to fuse using the Potara earrings. While the Saiyans dislike using the technique in battle, Vegeto has come in handy against villains like Fused Zamasu.

The site also gives new spins on fusions which fans already know. Vegeta and Goku get a different kind of fusion with Gota on the sight, and the hero looks unmistakable thanks to his bright orange bodysuit. As you can tell, the new fusion gets his style from Vegeta.

According to the website, the Dragon Ball Fusion Generator will get an update soon to add more characters. Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Vegeta will be added along with characters like Gine.

If you could choose a new fusion of any kind to debut in Dragon Ball Super, which fighters would you put together? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things anime!