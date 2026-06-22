6 Years Later, Major Shonen Jump Series Is Heading Towards Its Finale

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has serialized some of the best manga series of all time. This doesn’t just include classics such as Dragon Ball Z and One Piece, but also the new-generation series such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer. However, the 2020s decade has seen a massive shift in the manga industry since most Shonen Jump series tend to reach their conclusions before even releasing 300 chapters. This also includes some of the biggest mainstream hits, such as Sakamoto Days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, this beloved action-comedy manga began serialization in 2020, and readers immediately fell in love with it. The series also received an anime adaptation by TMS Entertainment in 2025 and currently awaits updates on the second season. While the anime might take longer than expected, the manga is all set for its highly anticipated finale.

Sakamoto Days Will End in a Few Weeks

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The manga already entered its final battle in August 2025, which is why the news of the series ending in the next few weeks isn’t all that surprising. The information comes from @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information regarding all kinds of updates on the Shonen Jump series. However, while we do know that the manga is in its final phase, there has been no official announcement regarding the release date of the final chapter.

The story has taken a completely dark turn in the final New JAA Arc as the country is engulfed in widespread chaos after Kei Uzuki’s devious plan results in the complete collapse of society. Taro and his allies must now do everything they possibly can to stop him before it’s too late.

The entire arc focuses on Taro Sakamoto and his allies uniting against the enemy and doing everything they can to stop the villains. Each week, the manga drops exciting chapters with higher stakes than ever as the story draws near its conclusion.

What Does Sakamoto Days Ending Mean For Shonen Jump?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

No doubt it’s the end of an era for the magazine with a major show ending, even if the final arc isn’t well-received by readers. However, Shonen Jump also has to fill the empty slot and return with something even more exciting for fans who buy the weekly issues. In the same post that confirmed the manga is ending in a few weeks, the account also confirmed there are rumors regarding Bleach returning with the highly anticipated Hell Arc. The post immediately went viral, sparking hope among fans since it’s something they have been waiting for since the manga’s ending in 2016.

This year also happens to be the 10th anniversary of Bleach‘s finale, so the manga’s return wouldn’t be all that surprising. Additionally, Hunter x Hunter will also resume serialization on June 29th, 2026, in the Japanese issue to continue the Succession Contest Arc. This is why, while Sakamoto Days will surely be missed, the magazine is trying its best to ensure that fans will keep getting exciting new releases for a long time.

The anime aired the first season in two parts, and it’s streaming exclusively on Netflix. You can read all chapters of the manga on the official app of Manga Plus and the Viz Media website. The digital version of the manga is also available for free on Viz Media’s Sakamoto Days portal, where you can also buy the physical and digital copies of the manga volumes.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!















