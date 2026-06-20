New Major Netflix Reboot Trailer Confirms Fall 2026 Release for Sequel

A major anime reboot is making its return to Netflix this Fall with a new season, and fans have gotten the first look at its big comeback with a new trailer showing it off. Netflix has had a strong showing for anime through the year thus far, and thankfully that’s looking to continue with a new series coming later this October. It’s a major anime reboot that’s been in action for the past few years taking on a classic action franchise, and its third outing looks to be one of the most impressive yet.

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The reboot for Rumiko Takahashi’s Ranma 1/2 has been airing over the past couple of years as part of Shogakukan’s overall 100th anniversary celebration following the releases of Urusei Yatsura and more. The third season of the anime is now scheduled for a release later this October with Netflix, and MAPPA and Netflix have dropped a new trailer for Ranma 1/2 which shows off the best look at Season 3 yet. Check it out in action below.

Ranma 1/2 Season 3 Confirms October 2026 Release With New Netflix Trailer

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Ranma 1/2 Season 3 is scheduled for a release later this October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. It will be streaming exclusively with Netflix when it makes its debut, and that’s where you can be sure to catch up with it all there in the meantime. It’s one of the many franchise projects that Studio MAPPA now has in the works for the next year and beyond, and they have confirmed big details for the coming episodes.

Ranma 1/2 Season 3 will be directed by a mostly returning staff and cast from the second season. Konosuke Uda will be directing the new episodes for MAPPA with Yoshiko Saito, Kosuke Kawamura, Riko Kaneda, and Haruki Miura as notable animators. Kimiko Ueno will be handling the scripts and Hiromi Taniguchi provided the character designs. And it looks like the action’s also been taken up a notch as its central rivalry for Ranma is getting much more serious as teased by the trailer.

What’s Going on in Ranma 1/2 Season 3?

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Ranma 1/2 has always been a light hearted comedy where the titular Ranma seems to get closer to Akane, and the shenanigans pop up as more love interests and rivals make their move on either of the parties. Ryoga has been a key rival to Ranma for Akane’s love for quite a long time, and it seems like Season 3 is going to likely see them resolving their rivalry with a final fight between the two. But given the nature of the series, it doesn’t even seem to last through the duration of the trailer.

It’s not the biggest anime franchise now streaming with Netflix this days, but it’s one of the most fun. If you check it out you’ll not only see lots of slick looking action sequences that you wouldn’t really find anywhere else, but also lots of fun comedy too. Because it adapts Rumiko Takahashi’s manga that originally ran back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, it’s also got a nostalgic flavor that takes it over the top too.

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