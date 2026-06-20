Classic Nickelodeon Franchise Is Hitting Theaters For Its 25th Anniversary

Much like Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon has become one of the biggest cable networks by tailoring its material to a younger audience. While Nick might have never created its own Adult Swim, unless you count “Nick at Nite,” some of its franchises remain legendary to this day. The NickToons have long been a major reason why Nickelodeon has excelled, even with some franchises having ended decades ago. In a wild twist, to help in celebrating the twenty-fifth anniversary of one of its biggest series, one of the biggest NickToons in existence is preparing to arrive on the silver screen as part of a new film festival.

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Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius was something of a maverick for Nickelodeon, first introducing the titular character as a movie before he would eventually receive a long-running television series of his own. Hitting theaters in 2001, it became popular enough that a full franchise was born, even crossing over with Timmy, Cosmo, and Wanda of The Fairly OddParents fame. To help celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of the film that kicked off the NickToon franchise, the Burbank Film Festival is planning a special screening. Not only will it bring the movie back to the big screen, but it will also plan some big surprises for theater-goers who decide to relive the Nickelodeon movie’s events. Ticket pre-orders are slated to begin on June 25th for the August 2nd screening at AMC Burbank 16, which will be available here.

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Jimmy Neutron Returns This Summer

Courtesy of Nickelodeon

Alongside the screening, various members of the cast are planning to be in attendance as a part of a panel that will further explore all things Jimmy Neutron in honor of its big anniversary. As of the writing of this article, the specific voice actors have yet to be revealed, though the event is touting that they will discuss behind-the-scenes stories and the legacy that has been created by the beloved NickToon. The panel itself is set to be moderated by Fritz Coleman, a longtime Los Angeles personality.

The President of the Burbank International Film Festival, Anna Maybury, confirmed the event by releasing the following statement: “This screening perfectly represents what BIFF is all about — bringing audiences together to celebrate the films and artists that have shaped our culture. We’re honored to welcome the cast and fans for this special milestone anniversary and create an unforgettable experience in the Media Capital of the World.”

For those who might not be familiar with the original series, the boy genius received three full seasons following his silver screen outing, coming to an end in 2006. There had been plans to originally release a fourth season, but said plans fell to the wayside. While the original director of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius, has had a story to bring back the titular NickToon, nothing has been confirmed as of yet for the Paramount cartoon character.

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Via Animation Magazine