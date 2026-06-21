Crunchyroll Reveals Packed Summer 2026 English Dub Schedule for July (With Big Returns & Debuts)

It’s time to look ahead to a new wave of anime coming this Summer, and Crunchyroll has confirmed their English dub release slate for the Summer 2026 anime schedule kicking off this July. With the final few episodes of the Spring 2026 anime season airing over the next couple of weeks, it’s time to look ahead towards July and ready for the next wave of new series hitting our screens. And Crunchyroll is going to be the exclusive streaming home for many of these new releases fans will want to keep an eye out for.

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Not only are they going to be offering a new wave of English subtitled releases, but Crunchyroll has also confirmed their plans for new English dubbed anime shows for the Summer 2026 anime schedule. Beginning later this July (with no concrete release dates set for these dub releases as of this time), Crunchyroll’s English dub plans include returning franchises, interesting new releases and more. You can get the full list of new English dubs for the Summer below.

Crunchyroll Confirms Summer 2026 English Dub Releases

Courtesy of NUT

The new line up of English dubbed anime coming to Crunchyroll this July break down as such:

Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke

BLACK TORCH

Clevatess Season 2

Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Hana-Kimi Season 2

Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia

KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE

LIAR GAME

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4

Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2

Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4

The Drops of God

The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System

Though I Am an Inept Villainess

Tomb Raider King

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Season 2

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4

You and I Are Polar Opposites Season 2

Which Crunchyroll English Dubs Should I Watch This Summer?

Courtesy of Kadokawa

Crunchyroll’s slate of new English dubs for the Summer 2026 anime schedule will be joining the line up alongside other ongoing dubs still airing from the Spring 2026 schedule such as Daemons of the Shadow Realm. This will also include continuing franchises airing new episodes like That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-‘s respective fourth seasons. But there are some major returning franchises coming back for their new episodes too.

Saga of Tanya the Evil is coming back for Season 2 after nearly a decade, and it’s going to be curious to see if the original voice cast behind the first season will be returning for their respective roles. Casting details for each of these dubs has yet to be revealed as of this time, but will be confirmed in the coming weeks as each of these shows prepares for the dub debuts. Which will likely come some time after the original Japanese language release hits screens.

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