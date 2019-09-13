This Dragon Ball Fusion Terrifyingly Combines Goku with Mr. Satan

We’ve seen a number of fusions take place in the history of Dragon Ball. Goku and Vegeta fused using both the Fusion Dance and the Potarra Earrings, Caulifa and Kale fused together in a big to win the Tournament of Power, and Majin Buu “fused” with Gotenks, Piccolo, and Gohan in order to continue his conquest of destroying the universe. Even with all these fusions in the bag, perhaps there is no fusion more terrifying than this fan made combination of Mr. Satan and Dragon Ball’s main protagonist of Goku!

Reddit User Crimsonshade98 shared their interpretation of what a fusion between Kakarot and the “World Champion” would look like if the need arose, for whatever reason, for these two fighters to join forces with their bodies:

Fans of Dragon Ball Z are sure to know that a fusion between Goku and Satan came extremely close to actually happening during the latter half of the Buu Saga. With Goku attempting to find someone to fuse with in order to defeat the super powerful incarnation of Majin Buu, the son of Bardock debated between having to fuse with either the Namekian Dende or with the fraudulent fighter, Mr. Satan.

Wielding the potarra earrings and seeing no better option, Goku resigned himself to fusing with Satan and was ready to throw the earring his way. Goku even imagined what the fusion would look like, creating a horrific interpretation for fans to rely on. Luckily for the Saiyan, Vegeta appeared in the nick of time to be the second half of the insanely powerful fusion that was Vegetto!

Mr. Satan, regardless of his complete inability to fight the threats that face the world on a regular basis, still acts as a supporting character in the world of Dragon Ball Super, though we don’t expect this regular human to be fusing with anyone any time soon. Mostly, he just acts as a grandfather to the recently born daughter of Gohan and Videl, Pan!

What do you think of this new Dragon Ball fusion, Gotan? What other fusions would you like to see appear in the future of the franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

