The 10 Most Beautiful Manga to Collect

Digital manga might be more convenient, better for traveling, significantly cheaper, and gives fans access to the new chapters of their favorite series as they’re released. But you can’t argue against there being something special about holding a physical print manga in your hands. As anime and manga grow in popularity in Western countries, more conventional book retailers and websites are stocking Japanese manga, including everything from basic tankōbon to gorgeous hardbacks and leatherbounds.

Almost every print edition of manga is stunning to look at, thanks to the phenomenal covers by the respective artists. But, some beloved manga get the honor of being reprinted in editions that stand out on shelves and become the prize collections of manga readers. Below are 10 stunning manga that any respected collector needs on their shelves.

Berserk (Deluxe Editions)

Dark Horse Comics

Let’s start with the most obvious entry on this list. If you’ve stepped into any comic book or manga shop in the past six years, you’ve undoubtedly seen this mammoth leatherbound series staring at you. The late Kentaro Miura’s seminal seinen series is one of the most lauded manga of all time. To honor his grimdark world, Dark Horse reprinted the series in 2019 in stunning leatherbounds.

The Berserk Deluxe Editions are a sight to behold. The violent and poignant series has been reprinted into 14 a4-size leatherbounds. The covers are a distinct textured black, with reflective red text on the spines. However, one of the best parts of opening any copy for the first time after taking off the shrink wrap is easily just taking in that new book smell.

Vagabond (VIZBIG Editions)

VIZ

Vagabond’s paperback VIZBIG editions are another renowned series of books for manga collectors to display on their shelves. Takehiko Inoue’s acclaimed series is a fictional retelling of the life of real-life samurai Miyamoto Musashi, following his journey from a violent samurai to a wise warrior with a true understanding of strength. Across Musashi’s journey, he encounters, befriends, and fights many eclectic characters, all of whom are given the spotlight on the VIZBIG editions.

VIZ’s Signature Series (VIZBIG) comprises three tankōbons in each tome. While the cover art for each is gorgeous, the true stars are the spines. Across the 14 VIZBIG editions, the core cast of characters are depicted in a hand-drawn mural. Readers have since wished that more manga did something similar with the spines. However, for those seeking a more “prestige” format of this collection, the new Definitive Editions for Vagabond are some of VIZ Media’s most elegant to date, with a hard, textured cover and decorative obi sure to draw the eye.

Vinland Saga (Hardback Editions)

Kodansha

Leave it to the big three of the Seinen genre to have gorgeous print editions. Makoto Yukimura’s depiction of Viking culture and what it means to be a “true warrior” is one of the most popular ongoing series, thanks in part to the phenomenal anime adaptation. Unlike Berserk and Vagabond, Vinland Saga doesn’t need deluxe tomes (although new leatherbounds were recently released) or linked spine binding to stand out.

Vinland Saga‘s hardbacks might seem unusual for a violent Seinen series. The thirteen volumes (so far) are bound in bright, colorful hardbacks. The spines are simple, with Yukimura’s name, the volume number, and the series title printed on the side. But all thirteen shelved side-by-side depict a gorgeous artistic rainbow that represents Thorfinn’s new, brighter outlook on life.

Hell’s Paradise (Tankōbons)

VIZ

Yuji Kaku’s Hell’s Paradise is having a resurgence, thanks to MAPPA’s stunning anime adaptation. The series follows Gabimaru as he and a group of prisoners are sent to a mysterious island to find the Elixir of Life and earn their freedom. Hell’s Paradise is vibrant and colorful, and its stunning paperback editions reflect its mysterious story while looking amazing on bookshelves.

Hell’s Paradise‘s tankōbons knocked it out of the park on the first try. Its tankōbon versions feature Yuji Kaku’s stunning artwork, and each one utilizes a different vibrant color palette. Despite being normal tankōbons, they still manage to stand out on shelves.

Fullmetal Alchemist (Fullmetal Editions)

VIZ

Fullmetal Alchemist‘s Fullmetal Editions might be the most popular and shown-off hardback manga release of all time. Hiromu Arakawa’s story of brotherhood and magic is a timeless tale that will likely remain as beloved in the decades to come. As well as being a beautiful story, Fullmetal Alchemist was given a stunning hardback re-release.

The Fullmetal Editions have rebound the tankōbons into beautiful hardbacks. Each volume depicts one of the core characters on the front. The spines are equally as impressive; while they all utilize the same background color, the title and volume number of each book is printed in a different color of metallic foil.

The Girl From the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún (Deluxe Editions)

NA: Seven Seas Entertainment

The Girl From the Other Side is easily one of the most slept on series on this list. Written and illustrated by Nagabe, the completed series tells the story of Shiva, an Insider of the Light God’s domain, and Sensei, an Outsider of the Dark God’s domain, as they form an unlikely friendship in a torn world. If that wasn’t enough to convince you to pick up The Girl From the Other Side, then its Deluxe Editions definitely will be.

The Girl From the Other Side‘s deluxe editions rival Berserk‘s. Nagabe’s manga has been bound in four beautiful hardbacks with gold print on the spine, as well as a smaller version of the cover art. The covers themselves look phenomenal, as Nagabe’s artwork is framed with a golden pattern and intricate typography at the top.

Goodnight Punpun (VIZBIG Editions)

VIZ

The now defunct VIZBIG line gave manga collectors some stunning volumes during its day. As well as Vagabond, VIZ’s reprint of Goodnight Punpun is another set that deserves to be added to everyone’s collection. Inio Asano’s realistic depiction of teenage angst and growing up is considered to be one of the greatest Seinen drama series ever written.

The VIZBIG editions of Goodnight Punpun just add to the joy of reading through the series. Printed across seven books, each volume is a bright and distinct color with a minimalistic design and series logo. The logo for Volume 1 sits at the top of the spine, and it moves down with each volume. *Chef’s kiss*

Akira (35th Anniversary Box Set)

Kodansha

As stunning as Katsuhiro Otomo’s feature film adaptation of Akira is, it has nothing on the manga, and it doesn’t come anywhere close to the 35th Anniversary Box Set. Otomo’s manga, set in the futuristic neo-Tokyo, is far longer than the movie, as the film essentially took the first and last volumes and cut out much of the context and plot.

For those wanting to experience the full story or simply re-read Akira, the 35th Anniversary Box Set is the way to go. Coming with a beautiful case, each volume has been rebound in a vibrant hardback. As well as looking amazing on any bookshelf, the editions also come with beautiful color art on the inside of the covers.

Blade of the Immortal (Omnibus Editions)

Dark Horse Comics

Blade of the Immortal has been given a very fancy Deluxe Edition release. But, surprisingly, it’s the paperback Omnibus Editions that remain the most gorgeous and scene-stealing editions of the series. Hiroaki Samura’s epic Seinen series follows Manji, a swordsman who is cursed to live forever and must atone for his past by killing 1000 evil men.

The Omnibus Editions feature similarly beautiful spine art to Vagabond (a series to which it is compared to a lot). But there is one major difference: color. Blade of the Immortal‘s Omnibus Editions are bright and bold with block coloring on their spines, making them stand out among any collection.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origins (Hardback Editions)

Vertical

As well as being one of the best entry points for new readers into the Gundam franchise, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origins is also the most stunning manga in the series. The books retell the story of the original 1979 anime, created by Yoshiyuki Tomino and Hajime Yatate, in 12 beautiful hardback volumes.

The cover art for each volume is what makes The Origins such a beautiful series to own and collect. But, what’s even more jaw dropping is that the art continues round to the spine, making each volume look truly unique when it is stored on the shelf.