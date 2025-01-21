Dragon Ball: Gohan Beast Reveals The Anime’s Strongest Character

Gohan has been through a lot in Dragon Ball’s history, going from a toddler in Dragon Ball Z to one of the strongest Z-Fighters in Dragon Ball Super. In the latest film of the shonen franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Goku’s son achieved his highest power level to date thanks to achieving the transformation, Gohan Beast. As fans wait to see this form’s return in both the anime and the manga, there is another avenue that fans can experience this powerful new technique. Thanks to Gohan Beast’s video game return, anime fans can now witness the Z-Fighter confirming who is truly the strongest warrior in Universe Seven.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Much like how Gohan achieved Super Saiyan 2 during the Cell Games, the arrival of Cell Max allowed the Z-Fighter to hit his strongest form to date. Even with Piccolo achieving his own ultimate form in Orange Piccolo, the Namekian wasn’t enough to defeat the resurrected villain on his own. Witnessing Piccolo near death, Gohan was able to achieve a new level of power thanks to once again tapping into his own anger. For those wondering whether this iteration of Gohan is more powerful than his father’s Ultra Instinct, the manga did pit the two against one another but a definitive answer regarding who would take the top spot remains a mystery.

Toei Animation

The Strongest Z-Fighter Revealed

Thanks to Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, the fighting game that has been tearing up the fighting game community, Gohan Beast has returned. A new DLC pack sees Gohan’s newest form take center stage along with the likes of Orange Piccolo, Cell Max, and the Gamma twins from the recent movie. During one interaction with the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly, Gohan confirms that the former villain turned ally might be the strongest being in the world.

While Broly was defeated by Gogeta in his premiere film, it’s hard to deny that he is the strongest Z-Fighter in the roster if you don’t count fusions. The manga laid out that Frieza’s new transformation is more than enough to take out Goku and Vegeta in their Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego forms, but how the villain would stand up to the Legendary Super Saiyan is anyone’s guess. When last we saw Broly, he wasn’t trying to become more powerful but instead, was trying to manage his mental state while accessing his wild strength.

BEAST GOHAN CALLING BROLY THE STRONGEST?! pic.twitter.com/aCPK2zaDle — Alpel #ThankYouToriyama (@AlpelDokkan) January 20, 2025

Where is Gohan?

One of the biggest questions in Dragon Ball Daima, the latest anime series on the small screen, is where on Earth Gohan is. Goku’s son hasn’t been featured at all as of yet, with his friends and family transformed into children thanks to the wish of the Demon Lord Gomah. With Daima only having six episodes left in its first season, viewers are still wondering if Gohan will make a surprise appearance as the Z-Fighters attempt to turn back to normal and survive the Demon Realm. Since the series takes place before the events of Dragon Ball Super, Gohan Beast most likely won’t make an appearance but Daima has revealed quite a few bombshells in its episodes so far.

Want to see if Gohan will make an appearance in the shonen franchise’s latest anime? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on all things Dragon Ball and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.