Dragon Ball Super Announces Return Date

Dragon Ball Daima might be the talk of the town at the moment but Dragon Ball Super is still the biggest game in town for the Z-Fighters. Since the tragic passing of Akira Toriyama earlier this year, the manga has been on hiatus. In following in the footsteps of the deceased creator, manga artist Toyotaro has confirmed that he is hoping to follow in his mentor’s footsteps and create a bright future for Goku and company. Luckily, that future now has an arrival date as this year’s Jump Festa has confirmed when we can expect the Dragon Ball Super manga to make a comeback.

While Dragon Ball Super’s anime adaptation has yet to confirm when it will return to the airwaves, fans won’t be waiting long for the manga to release a new chapter. As announced at Jump Festa, Dragon Ball Super’s manga will return with a brand new manga chapter that will once again focus on Goten and Trunks. When last we saw the pair in the printed story, they were following in the footsteps of the Great Saiyaman, attempting to patrol the city streets as new heroes Saiyaman X-1 and Saiyaman X-2. With the manga’s return, Dragon Ball Super will release a new one-shot that is definitely leaning furhter into the comedic aspect of the franchise as Trunks and Goten will be polishing off their finest poses.

Super’s Return Details

During last night’s Jump Festa event, the Dragon Ball Super return announcement was made on all three stages of the event. Making a return on February 20th next year, the special one-shot is created by artist Toyotaro and will not only see Trunks and Goten return to high school but will feature a new superhero to boot. Alongside the sons of Goku and Vegeta, the hero “Clean God” will apparently have a role to play, acting as a major influence to the Saiyan teens in their superhero antics. You can check out the first visual for the upcoming one-shot below.

But What About Black Frieza?

Unfortunately, Frieza’s return and a new full storyline wasn’t confirmed at this year’s Jump Festa, though Toyotaro has stated in the past that the manga is planning to return with new arcs in the future. On the anime front, Dragon Ball Super still has some major arcs from the manga that has yet to be adapted to the small screen. The fights against the energy draining sorcerer in the Moro Arc and the universe-bouncing bounty hunter in the Granolah Arc could potentially create several seasons thanks to their overall lengths on the printed page.

Luckily, while fans wait for more Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Daima is taking the opportunity to change the Z-Fighters’ universe forever. Now that Goku, Kaioshin, Glorio, and Panzy have teamed up with Vegeta, Bulma, and Piccolo, they are off to acquire another of the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls. Marked as one of the final projects from creator Akira Toriyama, Daima has been revealing some major aspects of the universe that had never been touched on before. With the likes of Supreme Kai, Piccolo, and the Namekians having new aspects of their pasts revealed, Daima is still introducing some wild new villains and battles into the mix.

Want to stay up to date on Dragon Ball Super's big comeback? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Z-Fighters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.