‘Dragon Ball’ Celebrates Gohan Day With Some Sweet Artwork

Throughout the years, Dragon Ball fans have held Gohan in high regard after his showing against Cell even if his later years never quite brought him back to his highest moments of the series.

But although he’s never quite reached his strongest peaks, fans still love paying tribute to their favorite every May 8, which is Gohan Day among series fans.

The next number pun fan holiday: May 8th, Gohan Day (May=5=Go, while 8=hachi=ha). Celebrate by continuing to be a highly relevant character. And with fan art. https://t.co/KrEjNBnhx6 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) May 8, 2018

Based on the Japanese language pun where the number five is read like “Go” and the number eight is read like “Hachi,” fans always celebrate Gohan Day in special ways. One of the particularly notable pieces of fan-art (from Twitter user @cc6512) pays tribute to the many different versions of Gohan throughout the series.

Along with the Great Saiyaman (and Saiyawoman, along with another Videl hidden among the Gohans), there is a representation of each Gohan, so there’s Kid Gohan, Teen Gohan, Future Gohan, Adult Gohan, and even the most recent Professor Gohan (before Gohan’s return to form during the Tournament of Power, of course).

