Did You Know ‘Dragon Ball’ Actually Made Gohanks A Thing?

Dragon Ball Z may have brought in the idea of fusions, but the entire franchise has come to embrace the technique. There's an entire video game franchise dedicated to insane Dragon Ball fusions, but there's one mash-up that stands above. While it may not be considered canon, Dragon Ball Fusions and Dragon Ball Heroes did make a fusion of Gohan and Trunk.

So, if you have ever wanted to play with Gohanks, then you actually can.

For those of you unfamiliar with Gohanks, then you should know the fusion has been around for a bit and only gotten more complicated as of late. The original fusion was introduced in Dragon Ball Heroes and made through the Metamoran's Fusion Dance. Future Trunks and Gohan can fuse together and mix their power with ease. Trunks' sword and Gohan's natural stamina make Gohanks a terrifying fusion to face, and there is more than one iteration of the character.

In the past, Dragon Ball Heroes introduced EX Gohanks, an upgraded fusion of the fighters who resembles Gogeta funnily enough. However, the video game franchise most recently brought out Time Patrol Gohanks to play. Fans learned the newest iteration of Gohanks was about to come to bat when the opening for Super Dragon Ball Heroes 6 went live, and Gohanks was seen wearing a new costume.

If you are familiar with Dragon Ball Online, then you know who Time Patrol Trunks is. The boy takes up the mantle after he returning to his time to kill Future Cell. While the fight did save his world, Future Trunks was punished for using a Time Machine and violating his universe's natural laws. When scolded by the Lord of Time, Trunks chose to repent by becoming a Time Patrol member, and Gohan eventually joins the group in the the Xenoverse world and beyond.

While the Gohanks fusion may not be a canon one, fans are still shocked when they learn about the pair's mash-up. Many have hoped for Future Trunks and Gohan to fuse and take over Gotenk's prized status, but it seems anime fans will have to wait a bit longer still.

Dragon Ball Super's "Universal Survival" saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.