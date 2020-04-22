Dragon Ball Reveals Goku and Vegeta's Next Multiverse Saving Mission

While the current main franchise currently has Goku and Vegeta lending their skills in an attempt to bring down the ancient wizard known as Moro, the spin off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has given the two Saiyan warriors a far different mission from the one of the premiere franchise and has set up a new journey in the anime that is currently running in Dragon Ball Super's absence. With the Toki Toki bird landing on earth, a misunderstanding has brought all the Gods of Destruction to Earth, and Beerus is now presented as a threat to the planet!

Goku and Vegeta, in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, have gone on much different quests for power than what we've seen in the main series, with Son for example training beneath the Grand Minister in order to get a better understanding of Ultra Instinct. As fans of the manga know, Goku has gained a much better understanding of the transformation which he accessed during the Tournament of Power thanks to the expertise of the renegade angel and Galactic Patrolman Merus. While the latter will most likely remain the canon explanation for Goku's power boost once it happens, it's interesting see how the changes take place in this anime spin-off series.

In the latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, both Goku and Vegeta attempted to stop Beerus in his tracks but proved unsuccessful when the God of Destruction's power proved to be far too much for even the strength granted to them by Super Saiyan Blue. Though the Gods of Destruction eventually learned their mistake, discovering that the Toki Toki bird wasn't the bird that they were looking for, it wasn't enough to stop Fu's evil plan of creation an energy sapping "Universe Tree" that threatens to eradicate all life in the universe by absorbing energy from everywhere and everything!

With the alternate reality, time travelling Xeno fighters joining their side, it will be interesting to see what other secrets and surprises the second season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is currently hiding up its sleeves. Needless to say, the spin-off anime may not be considered canon, but it does give us plenty of fan favorite moments that we might have otherwise not seen from either Goku or Vegeta, such as the Xeno versions of them accessing the power of Super Saiyan 4!

