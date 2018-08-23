This PS4 Controller Looks Hilariously Like Goku

You might have heard about people seeing celebrities in Cheeto puffs, and that is good fun. However, anime isn’t about to miss out on such a trend. After all, it seems like fans have found Son Goku in one place they never expected to find him.

Recently, the Internet got anime fans buzzing when a big tweet went out from PlayStation. The company confirmed DualShock 4 is releasing a new lineup next month with four color variants. And, if you check them out, one of them will surely stick out to Dragon Ball fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You know, since it looks like the Sunset Orange controller jacked Goku’s Gi.

Who wore it better pic.twitter.com/1ulLTZO0nD — Max Scoville (@MaxScoville) August 20, 2018

As you can see above, the controller is rocking the exact same color palate as Goku. The Saiyan’s orange-and-blue look is reflected perfectly in the DualShock controller, and fans say it even gets the proportions right (via Kotaku).

Of course, there is no official connection between the controller and Dragon Ball. DualShock refers to the controller as Sunset Orange, but anime fans know what the item really stands for. There is no way gamers look at that controller and blank out on Goku. So, if you are in the market for a new Dragon Ball FighterZ controller, then this item will be the perfect thing.

If you want to bring this not-really-Goku controller home, then you can add it to your console set-up this fall. This DualShock 4 will go on sale this September along, so you you better start saving your Zeni now.

So, do you think it’s only fair that Vegeta gets his own controller next? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you are interested in the anime series, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings and Adult Swim on weeknights. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.