‘Dragon Ball’ Fans Can’t Unsee Goku in This Famous Landmark

Dragon Ball is becoming a bigger and bigger worldwide phenomenon by the year, and the series global reach is getting so big that fans are starting to see Goku’s face everywhere they go!

Case in point: check out this world-famous landmark – but be warned, you won’t be able to ever see it the same again, after this hilarious Dragon Ball connection:

Good morning my good fellas! Except the person who made this 🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/lktvfUwK2w — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) January 11, 2019

That the Sydney Opera House and Sydney, Australia. The building is world-famous for its boat sail design, which ranked it as one of the most famous architectural structures of the 20th Century. It first started construction in 1959 but wasn’t completed until 1973. Since Goku wasn’t created by Akira Toriyama until 1984, there clearly isn’t any creative connection between the two, but the two visuals (the opera house and Goku’s hair) connect so well that it’s hard not to believe that they’re not united in spirit.

Goku’s hair is definitely one of the character’s biggest visual signatures, and a lot has been made over the years regarding how certain Dragon Ball series and/or merchandise treats that aspect of the character design. Ironically enough, Goku is getting his biggest design update in years at the moment, thanks to the new Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, which is setting big records in Japan and other foreign territories, and is about to get a big IMAX debut here in the US next week. For a taste of how revolutionary that new project is, check out this excerpt from our official Broly review:

“…to put it simply, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is the best the anime has ever looked.

Helmed by director Tatsuya Nagamine, this latest Dragon Ball Super is not only canon thanks to Toriyama’s script, but it revitalizes the anime’s tired aesthetic. Art director Naohiro Shintani brought on a truly all-star crew of artists to animate this film, and that dedication shine in every frame. Not only does Dragon Ball Super: Broly look fluid in a way the series has never before, but it builds upon favorite animation quirks from titles past. From Goku going Super Saiyan to Freeza’s iconic cackle, every piece of Dragon Ball Super has been given a makeover, and each fight sequence feels like a climatic one.”

