‘Dragon Ball’ Fan-Art Imagines The Best Goku And Jiren Tag Team

Dragon Ball Super is speeding towards its series finale, and the end of the Tournament of Power, so Goku and Jiren will finally end their fight in one big blowout. But after Jiren’s backstory had came and went, fans were really attracted to the idea of the young and cute Jiren.

One fan was so enamored by this, they even imagined what it would look like if Jiren and Goku formed a tag team with their younger selves in the final fight.

Artist soot shared this imaged of Jiren and young Jiren staring down the likes of Goku (in his fully mastered Ultra Instinct state) and Kid Goku with both of their childhood homes right behind them.

Jiren’s origin story may not have resonated with fans, with some even joking about its similarity to a main character of another series, but fans really clung to the cuteness of young Jiren’s design. As for Goku’s new white hair, it’s due to his finally mastering Ultra Instinct as teased in the next episode preview for the series.

