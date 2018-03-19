‘Dragon Ball’ Fan Perfectly Explains Why the Series is so Much Fun

Dragon Ball Super is coming to the end of the Tournament of Power, and suffice to say, after episode 130, Goku-mania is at an all-time high!

The Tournament of Power’s penultimate chapter saw Goku achieve the complete Ultra Instinct state, and put it to use in battle against Jiren. Goku’s power was greater than anything we’ve ever seen in Dragon Ball history, continuing a great legacy for a character who has continued to wow fans over decades and decades of power-ups and transformations.

Well, for a lot of fans, the power-ups and transformation create a lot of the allure for Dragon Ball, but as you can see below, one fan has a much different interpretation of why this series has been, and still is, so much damn fun:

dragon ball is fun because the first guy isn’t goku. the second guy isn’t goku either. the third guy is goku but also not actually goku. pic.twitter.com/U2fjIeIKlr — knuttsach jones (@boomfisted) March 19, 2018



Only in Dragon Ball, right?

Pictured above are (L – R): Bardock (Goku’s Father), Turles (space pirate from the Dragon Ball Z: Tree of Might movie), and Goku Black (an evil Kai in Goku’s body). The comparisons don’t stop there: if you check the comment thread in the tweet above, you’ll see some hilarious other instances Dragon Ball‘s Goku imitation that fans have jumped on in some meme-worthy ways.

The point of this social media spotlight is that Dragon Ball is just the sort of crazy wacky series in which seeing nearly half-a-dozen characters identical in appearance to the main character, doesn’t make most fans even bat an eye. The series has always been one that caveat that you have to buy into a certain amount of silliness – but it’s a sacrifice that leads to much greater enjoyment.

Debates over Dragon Ball‘s rank and worthiness as a series will continue to rage in the anime fandom, even as newer hits like Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia stake their claims. There’s something to be said for Dragon Ball‘s longevity, with the series now capturing global attention, some thirty-four years later.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.