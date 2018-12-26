‘Dragon Ball’ Fan Uses Drone to Make Perfect Nimbus Video

One of the many ways Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball first captured the imaginations of fans early on was the sight of its young hero Goku riding along on a cloud, and fans have been looking for ways to recreate it in real life ever since.

One fan has come close with a hilarious new take on the Flying Nimbus with the help of drone and camera.

@hewenfeng1 shared a video to their TikTok account that showed them attaching a small Goku and Nimbus figure to a drone. When the drone takes to the sky, the camera attached reveals Goku riding Nimbus throughout the city in a hilarious and cool way (not to mention being back by the original Dragon Ball theme). It’s the closest fans have gotten to replicating the anime in this way.

Goku riding on Nimbus was one of the most iconic images of the original Dragon Ball series as his ability to ride on the magical cloud because of his pure heart was a way series creator Akira Toriyama injected a bit of magic into his series. It was so impressive that fans still fondly remember Kid Goku riding his cloud to this day, though it’s been a long time since Nimbus has been in the franchise unfortunately.

It’s going to be an even longer time before fans see Young Goku in a new way, unless somehow the non-canon Dragon Ball GT is brought into the series officially much like other non-canon favorites like Broly and Gogeta, who are joining the series in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Not to mention the fact that Nimbus sadly became obsolete once Goku and the others learned how to fly.

