Dragon Ball GT Cosplay Unleashes Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta

Dragon Ball has amassed an arsenal of forms, and Goku seems to call dibs on most of them. Of course, the hero does share a good few with Vegeta, and the surly Saiyan has admittedly made the transformations his own. This is especially the case with Super Saiyan 4 since Vegeta’s wild look remains one of his best to date. And now, one fan is going viral thanks to their take on the controversial power boost.

The piece comes over from Instagram thanks to Mandrak Cosplay Belgium. The fan, who has cosplayed plenty of Dragon Ball fighters before, felt it was time to bring Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta out. And after taking one look at Vegeta’s leather pants here, you will be hard-pressed to find a flew with this piece.

As you can see above, the cosplayer posted a picture of their new Vegeta look, and it adapts one of his little-used forms. Super Saiyan 4 remains a touchy subject with fans as some love the boost while others hate it. The power’s debut in Dragon Ball GT remains polarizing at best, but Super Saiyan 4 is often cited as a highlight of the infamous series. And when cosplayed this well, it is easy to see what the buzz is about.

The look comes together with some tight leather pants that pair with a vintage belt. As for Vegeta’s torso, his physique is on display, but this cosplayer managed to cut out a fur piece that mimics Vegeta’s Great Ape. The Dragon Ball look pairs with some satiny gloves and red eyeliner for good measure. And of course, Vegeta’s black hair is heavily styled with gravity-defying gel.

This colorful form gifts Vegeta one of his boldest looks to date, and Mandrak Cosplay went the distance to do it justice IRL. If you want to check out their work firsthand, you can find them on Instagram. You can check out their profile right here.

What do you think about this take on Dragon Ball GT? Do you believe this is one of Vegeta's best forms?