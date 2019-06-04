Dragon Ball GT’s Manga Is Resuming

When it comes to Dragon Ball, the world tends to put its focus on what is new and shiny. Dragon Ball Super is leading the conversation for all things Saiyan these days, but it isn’t the only thing going on.

So if you are ready to be surprised, prepare yourself. Dragon Ball GT‘s anime-to-manga adaptation is ready to make a comeback… and yes, you read that right.

For those who don’t know, Dragon Ball GT is the ill-fated sequel to Dragon Ball Z. The series is often mocked for its non-canon arcs, and it ended well over a decade ago. However, the series is ready return to print, and fans are surprised to hear its manga is alive and well.

In the most recent issue of Saikyo Jump, the magazine confirmed Dragon Ball GT is resuming publication. The anime-centric manga will continue next issue by continuing its adaptation of its first arc.

For fans, this announcement was a lowkey one, and it came as a major surprise. It seems Dragon Ball GT has done well in publication, but readers are shocked it is still on going. After all, the anime debuted over a decade ago, and its one-to-one manga adaptation began in 2013. The manga adds nothing new to the series as it is a simple retelling of the anime, but Saikyo Jump must be impressed enough to overlook the repetition. Now, the industry is ready to revive Dragon Ball GT from the dead, and readers are (tentatively) excited to see Kid Goku again.

