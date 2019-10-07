Dragon Ball Fan Suits Up for Halloween with Super Android 17

With Dragon Ball Super now over in both its original Japanese run and English dub run on Toonami, fans are looking forward to the future of the franchise with whatever shape it may take. After Dragon Ball Super: Broly opened the door for many of the franchise’s non-canon ideas and characters to join the series officially, fans have been looking to Dragon Ball GT as a potential source of fun new enemies and allies. One such fun idea would be to revisit Super Android 17, the fusion as a result of Android 17 fusing the base 17 with a 17 built in Hell.

The case to bring back Super Android 17 gets even stronger when looking at the kind of cosplay the character has inspired. Especially this particularly cool take from thomasinaction on Reddit, who shared their take on Super Android 17 set for a debut on Halloween.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only does this cosplay perfectly nail Super Android 17’s look with slick black hair, scarf, and even a window for the shoulder muscle, this highlights just how fashionable the base look actually is. Much of the Dragon Ball franchise is full of stylish characters and outfits, and this cosplay proves that something even more slightly extreme as Super Android 17’s look would be welcome just about everywhere. It’s a perfect Halloween look to take from party to party for sure.

While Dragon Ball GT isn’t too fondly looked on by many fans of the franchise for its non-canon nature, it’s got a lot of great things going for it in retrospect. Super Android 17 stems from a particularly fun idea in which the defeated villains in Hell build a new Android 17 to open a rift between Hell and Earth. Then the two 17s fuse into this new super android, and the rest is history.

It’s a bit short considering the short episode order for the series overall, but Dragon Ball Super could probably do a lot with a longer arc full of villains from the past out for revenge. Super Android 17 would be more compelling too now that 17 became such a fan-favorite following the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.