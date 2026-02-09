Dragon Ball Has Exciting News For Fans in April 2026

Dragon Ball kicked off 2026 with some exciting announcements during the Genki Dama Matsuri, a special event that was held to commemorate the manga’s 40th anniversary. Since Akira Toriyama’s death in 2024, fans have worried about the franchise’s future, especially after the Dragon Ball Super manga went into an indefinite hiatus. Although artist Toyotaro is expected to take over the helm, it’s been almost two years now, and there’s no confirmation if the manga will resume its monthly serialization. On the other hand, anime fans finally have something exciting to look forward to, as Dragon Ball Super‘s anime confirms its return after eight years. Last month, the continuation of the Dragon Ball Super anime, The Galactic Patrol, was announced, which will adapt the next arc after the Tournament of Power.

The Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga is around 26 chapters long, which suggests that the anime will only return for a short season. Additionally, a remake anime titled Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has been confirmed for release in Fall 2026 and will retell the story of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods. However, if you think January was exciting enough, April has another surprise in store for fans, as the Battle Hour event will drop another set of major announcements.

Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour Confirms Its Schedule

The upcoming Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026 will take place on April 18–19, 2026. The event was first held in 2021, so it’s fairly new, but it’s the biggest Dragon Ball event, connecting fans across the globe and sharing a variety of content regarding the manga, anime, movies, games, figures, and more. The event will be held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, located in Los Angeles.

The official website of the event shares the schedule of almost everything that will take place during both days. At 11:00 AM PST on the first day, Battle Hour will hold a screening of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the 2018 film. Fans can also look forward to the Dragon Ball Games Producer Match, a four-on-four battle booth. Additionally, a competitive DRAGON BALL FighterZ booth will be open for visitors for hands-on gameplay, along with several more booths to keep fans entertained.

The event is primarily focused on games, but it will also hold a Dragon Ball Super panel to drop new updates on the upcoming remake film. The remake film is expected to be released in Fall 2026, so fans might get an official trailer and the release date. Tickets are available for early booking on the website, and since the tickets are limited, fans will also get free gifts along with them. For those who can’t attend the event, the official Battle Hour YouTube channel will livestream everything for free. More details on the livestream, including the schedule, will be announced later, likely when the event is right around the corner.

