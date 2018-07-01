‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ is Only Available to Watch in Japan

After Dragon Ball Super ended earlier this year, fans have been hankering for their next animated Dragon Ball fix. Thankfully it’s come sooner as a part of a special promotional animation for the Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game in Japan.

Unfortunately, for fans in the West, the first episode of the Dragon Ball Heroes promotional special is only available online for fans in Japan. You can find it at their website at the link here, but it is locked to Japan viewers.

Unfortunately you will not be able to legally stream #DragonBallHeroes outside of Japan. This should surprise nobody if you’ve heard us tell you that Bandai of Japan does not want Heroes outside of Japan. https://t.co/wvM7YuY9aO — Geekdom101 (@EmperorBigD) July 1, 2018

The promotional Dragon Ball Heroes special is specifically for the arcade game, and will not be released on TV in an official capacity, so there won’t be any legal way to watch the series. But for curious fans, the synopsis for the first episode of the special Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime project reads as such:

“SDBH Prison Planet Arc Episode 1. Goku vs Goku! A Transcendent Battle Begins on Prison Planet!!

Competing for Dragon Balls, Goku, Vegeta, Fū and a mysterious “Evil Saiyan” exerting overwhelming power begin an unprecedented intense battle.”

If you’re unaware of this cool game the promotional anime project is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time.

Fans will most likely recognize some of the characters as many of them (such as new character Fu) appear in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Dragon Ball Online. Dragon Ball Heroes adds many fan service things to the series like Super Saiyan 4 Gohan, a fusion of Super Android 17 with Android 18, the time patrol, a greater role for the mystical demons in the series like Dabura, and even properly integrates Android 21 of Dragon Ball FighterZ into its story.

If you’re waiting for more Dragon Ball Super instead, Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.