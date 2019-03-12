‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals Episode 10 Release Window

Super Dragon Ball Heroes may not be a part of the series’ official canon, but fans have been loving every new episode from the promotional anime series due to all of the wild new elements being introduced.

But when will we be seeing Episode 10? The official website for the promotional series has given us a window of April.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 10 in April pic.twitter.com/eCbCYV917S — SPY – سباي (@Spytrue) March 7, 2019

There is no confirmed release date for the next episode, unfortunately, but there have been some details shared for what’s to come next. Episode 10 is titled, “Counterattack! Fierce Attack! Goku and Vegeta!” and the synopsis for the episode reads as such, “Utilizing Ultra Instinct Omen, Goku unleashes a fierce attack against the Core Area warriors. Having been caught off guard and absorbed by Oren before, Vegeta trembles in fury. Will they be able to stage a counterattack against these limitless foes?”

The synopsis also narrows the release window to “mid-April” so that at least gives us a range in which the next episode will drop rather than leave fans wondering just when in April it would release. Episode 10 teases a full unleashing of Ultra Instinct Omen Goku, so fans will be aching to see what comes next.

If you want to catch the series for yourself, Episode 9 of the series is currently live now. It’s titled “Goku Revived!! Strongest vs. Strongest Collide” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Jiren stands before Cumber, who has appeared and run amok in Universe 11. A fearsome battle unfolds between the two. Just then, Goku, whose whereabouts had been unknown, appears alongside the Great Priest.”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

