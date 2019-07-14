Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Episode 14 Synopsis

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series has gone on for much longer than fans had ever expected, and the latest episode of the series featured one of the most impressive Goku fights to date. So naturally, fans are anxious to see what’s to come next as more eyes are on this promotional anime series than ever. Luckily, it won’t be too much longer before the next episode makes its debut.

Episode 14 of the series has been confirmed to premiere later this month on July 28th, and now we have an idea of what to expect as the official Super Dragon Ball Heroes revealed the synopsis of the next episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 14 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is titled, “The Menacing Universe Seed! Kaimoren’s Rampage!!” and the synopsis for it (as translated by @taddlelegacy on Twitter) reads as such, “Goku starts to get pushed back gradually by Hearts’ fierce onslaught! Meanwhile, Piccolo and No.17 clash with Kamioren! They gain the upper hand in the battle by working together, but the situation reverses when the Universe Seed suddenly begins emitting light. Finally, the menace of the Universe Seed is unveiled!”

With Episode 13 slowly increasing the Universe Seed’s power, as it seemingly has been stealing energy from the various fights around it, it seems like fans will finally see what this superweapon is actually capable of. Used by the Core Area as a means to destroy the multiverse, this weapon has been largely shrouded in mystery. But thankfully is seems like this mystery will be answered at least somewhat.

If you wanted to catch up, Episode 13 of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series is now live and is titled “Super Hearts Joins the Fight! An All-Out Earthshaking Battle Fighters Assemble!” The synopsis for the episode describes it as such, “Hearts has finally shown his true power! Goku transforms into Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan and a fearsome, evenly matched battle unfolds. How will this earthshaking battle end?”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.