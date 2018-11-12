‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Anime Confirms Episode 6 Title, Synopsis

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series has surprised fans since they had only expected it to last no more than two or three episodes. But now the series is getting its sixth installment soon.

But what’s to come in the next, and potentially final, episode of the promo anime? You can get an idea thanks to its title and synopsis.

Ep.6 of the Super DB Heroes promo anime is scheduled for late December. In case the Broly movie isn’t enough to keep you satisfied for the holidays, I guess. //t.co/8IOEu4Gcvc pic.twitter.com/C2bfz7TyPN — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) October 28, 2018

Episode 6 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series is titled “I’ll Settle This!! Ultra Instinct Finally Goes Into Operation!” Officially gearing up for a release this December, the synopsis (as translated by @Herms98 on Twitter) reads as such “After an endless fierce battle, Ultra Instinct finally goes into operation. Amidst the crumbling Prison Planet, a final battle begins with everything on the line!”

The title and synopsis tease that the short series is truly entering its final battle. Not only that, fans will get to see Ultra Instinct Goku once more as it will “finally” go into operation on Dragon Ball Heroes. It’ll be much welcomed by fans, which have already seen fan-favorite or new forms like Super Saiyan 4 Vegito, Fu’s “Super” form, Golden Cooler, Evil Super Saiyan Cumber, and now Ultra Instinct will bring it all full circle.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. Fans are hoping the game eventually makes its way to the West as well in some form.

For those curious about the promotional anime series based on the game, the fifth episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is currently live and is titled “The Mightiest Warrior! Super Saiyan 4 Vegito.” The translated synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“As Goku and co. are in a jam, Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno come to their aid, having noticed the change in the Prison Planet. To counter Cumber’s bottomless power, the two use the Potara to fuse! It’s the explosive birth of the mightiest warrior!”