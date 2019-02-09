‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals Episode 8 Release Date

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series has kicked-off a brand new arc bringing in all the universes into a giant war with a strong group of new baddies, so fans have been anxiously waiting for each for new episode of the series in order to find out more about the new villains.

Now the wait for the next episode is nearly over as Episode 8 has been confirmed for a release on February 24 in Japan.

Next Heroes episode will be released on Feb. 24th in conjunction with the Super DB Heroes King Match game event.

“Vegeta and Trunks rushed over to help Universe 6, but will they be able to escape this predicament?! Don’t miss the unfolding chaos!”//t.co/niNiZ9p9Fe pic.twitter.com/V9M6HZGn7O — sailorspazz (@sailorspazz) February 7, 2019

Thanks to translations from @sailorspazz on Twitter, now fans know the next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes will be releasing on February 24 in Japan. According to @sailorspazz, this will coincide with a special King Match event for the original arcade game.

There’s also a new bit of info being teased from the episode as well with an addition to the synopsis for the episode, “Vegeta and Trunks rushed over to help Universe 6, but will they be able to escape this predicament?! Don’t miss the unfolding chaos!”

Episode 8 of the anime is titled, “Invasion of the Ultimate, Worst Warriors! Universe 6 Demolished!” The previous synopsis for the episode reads as such, “Trunks and company face an uphill battle against Oren and Kamin’s fierce combination attacks. In the middle of the fight, the Core Area warrior Hearts appears and reveals his shocking plan.”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

