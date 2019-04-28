Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Goku Still Hasn’t Mastered Ultra Instinct Omen

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series has gone on much longer than fans have expected as the latest episode has officially pushed the series into the double digits. With Episode 10 of the promotional anime now live, fans finally saw more of Goku’s Ultra Instinct Omen in action. When it was revealed that Goku was training with the Grand Priest in his time away from the series, fans had thought he was much stronger than before.

But it seems that even with help from the Grand Priest, Goku has not mastered Ultra Instinct. Though it seems he can reach the state when he chooses, Goku’s quick defeat and loss of the state thoroughly showcases that Goku still has not mastered it despite first impression.

Goku arrived in his Ultra Instinct Omen state in Episode 10, and quickly jumped into action against the villains of the Core Area. But it’s clear that even this power is not enough to defeat the new villains as a team up between Hearts and new villain Lagss was enough to knock Goku out of Ultra Instinct just as soon as it came.

Though it was teased that Goku trained with the Grand Priest, and the implications of Goku using Ultra Instinct Omen was a way to conserve stamina made it seemed like he had mastered the form, it’s clear that Goku has not. Even Hearts mentions that Goku has not yet “perfected” this form. Goku’s used the Mastered Ultra Instinct in a previous episode, so this is a strange step backward. Though Goku has admittedly taken all kinds of losses across this series already.

So while Super Dragon Ball Heroes may not be advancing Goku’s use of the Ultra Instinct state, it’s at least providing more opportunities to see it in action. If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan.

Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.

If you want to catch the promotional anime series for yourself, Episode 10 of the series is now live and is titled “Counterattack! Fierce Attack! Goku and Vegeta!” and the synopsis for the episode reads as such, “Utilizing Ultra Instinct Omen, Goku unleashes a fierce attack against the Core Area warriors. Having been caught off guard and absorbed by Oren before, Vegeta trembles in fury. Will they be able to stage a counterattack against these limitless foes?”

