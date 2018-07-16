‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals Golden Cooler’s Big Transformation

Dragon Ball Heroes is back with yet another episode, and it is a big one for Cooler. The promotional anime dropped its second episode earlier today, and fans were able to witness the birth of Golden Cooler as such.

So, it’s up to Freeza to find another transformation if he wants to one-up his brother.

Over in Japan, the annual Jump Carnival event held the debut of Dragon Ball Heroes‘ second episode. The super-short clip has been passed to social media since, giving fans a chance to witness the fantastical story. So, it was not too surprising to see Cooler power up into a brand-new form.

Towards the end of the new episode, fans watched as Cooler joined a battle with Goku and Vegeta. The baddie tentatively teamed up with the heroes in order to escape the Prison Planet, so Cooler was forced to fight Goku when the Saiyan went berserk.

At first, Cooler did fine against the raging Goku, but he decided he wanted some more power. It was then the baddie addressed Fu who was watching the battle from far away, and he said he would reach the level Freeza had.

“Fu, you said Freeza surpassed me by becoming Golden Freeza, right? But if my little brother can do something then so can I,” Cooler said.

The special power-up went over smoothly, giving Cooler the power of Golden Freeza. The attack helps the baddie land some tough punches on Goku which push him out of his berserker form, and it even smarts the Evil Saiyan. Golden Cooler sends a massive energy blast at Cumber, and the attack does flatten a mountain along the way. Still, the Evil Saiyan is more hardy than you’d think, so the powerful fighter gets up no problem after the devastating blow.

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the synopsis for the game’s promotional anime below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

How do you feel about Cooler’s new transformation? Is it time the baddie one upped his little brother? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!