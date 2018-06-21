‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Trailer Teases the Evil Saiyan’s Arrival

The first trailer for the Dragon Ball Heroes anime is now out, and no doubt the biggest tease in this first reel of footage was no doubt the debut of the new “Evil Saiyan” character, Kanba! This trailer not only gave Dragon Ball fans some new details about Kanba, but also teased some important clues to how he actually fits into the story!

Between the actual footage and the translation provided above, the most curious thing to note is how Kanba first appears on the scene to challenge Goku and Co. Everything we’ve seen so far seems to suggest that Kanba somehow materializes onto the battlefield, rather than getting a classic Dragon Ball “super villain fly-by and landing,” as we see so often. That detail is important, in that it ties back to earlier rumors and leaks about this “Prison Planet Arc” storyline.

Check out the official Dragon Ball Heroes anime synopsis, below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

Warning – Mild Story Spoilers Follow!

What the synopsis doesn’t spell out is that Fu is in fact at the heart of this Prison Planet scheme involving Future Trunks. It’s actually Fu who then uses the new Dragon Balls gathered on the Prison Planet to enact wishes that included summoning Kanba from wherever the Evil Saiyan has been held, in order to have him challenge Goku and Co., as they try to gather the Dragon Balls scattered around the prison.

For many fans, Kanba’s arrival and subsequent fight with Goku and Vegeta (and apparently their fused Vegito form), is going to be the first major highlight of this Dragon Ball Heroes anime series. If the villain is a hit, then expanding upon his backstory is also going to be a potential route of major intrigue. It’s been awhile since we’ve gotten a major Saiyan villain in the series: aside from Kanba in this new anime, the official Dragon Ball Super movie may also reveal the very first Super Saiyan as a potential foe of Goku and Vegeta. The Dragon Ball Legends mobile game recently added two new Saiyan warriors to the roster, as well. Only the DBS movie will be canon – but then again, if this DBH anime is a hit, the line between canon and non-canon may become irrelevant, if fans love both equally.

The Dragon Ball Heroes anime will start streaming online on July 1st.