Dragon Ball’s Next Episode Confirms Gogeta’s Arrival

Dragon Ball Heroes has been busy with its games as of late, but it has more to focus on than its arcade pursuits. The franchise stepped out with its own promotional anime last year, and it is going on strong today. The fantastical title has introduced fans to all sorts of characters never-before-animated, and it turns out another fighter is joining its roster. If a new report is right, a fusion is about to go down in the anime, and it will heavily affect Goku and Vegeta.

Recently, a slew of Dragon Ball fan-sites got a hold of anime details shared by Asahi. The organization hit up Japan with a new article which confirmed Gogeta will be joining Super Dragon Ball Heroes very soon.

According to GovetaXV, the Dragon Ball Heroes anime will introduce Gogeta this month. The debut will come in episode 17 which is set to premiere on October 27. It seems there is just a week separating fans from Gogeta’s big debut, and fans are interested to see how the fusion is brought in.

These days, Goku and Vegeta are pretty busy in the PR anime. Dragon Ball Heroes leveled up Hearts with a Godslayer transformation, and he killed Revived Zamasu with a snap. Now, Universe 7 has been joined by Hit and Jiren to take down the baddie, but Hearts may prove to be too much. The power of Gogeta may be enough to stall him, so episode 17 will surely wait a good bit before bringing in Gogeta at the very end.

