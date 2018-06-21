‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Trailer Confirms Vegito’s Comeback

The first trailer for the Dragon Ball Heroes anime is now out, and it has confirmed some exciting new details about what fans can expect from this new series. While a lot of buzz will be focused on new Evil Saiyan character, Kanba, there is a major fan-favorite who will also be featured in the new anime: Vegito!

You can watch the trailer above to catch the big Saiyan fusion reveal, which comes at the very end, in a quick Vegito cameo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Vegito” is of course the Goku and Vegeta fusion that occurs with the Potara earrings of the Kais. It’s not to be confused with “Gogeta,” the Goku/Vegeta fusion that occurs as a result of the Fusion Dance technique. In either fused form, Goku and Vegeta combine for a massive power increase, making Vegito easily one of the most formidable warriors in the universe.

The last time we saw Vegito onscreen was during Dragon Ball Super‘s “Future Trunks Saga” arc, when Goku and Vegeta used a Potara fusion to battle the fused form of Zamasu and Goku Black. It was there that we also got the debut of Super Saiyan Blue Vegito , which we will get again in this new Dragon Ball Heroes series.

It seems as though Goku and Vegeta fuse to battle “The Evil Saiyan” Kanba, as the translation above clearly reveals Vegito taunting Kanba, eager to test the new Saiyan’s might, in the way that Goku and/or Vegeta clearly would. If anything, this fusion reveal speaks to the level of power that Kanba has, if Goku and Vegeta’s respective SSB forms aren’t enough to challenge them. It’s one of several reasons that this new Dragon Ball Heroes anime, with its fan-service approach, is such an interesting experiment.

For more of what you see in the trailer, check out the Dragon Ball Heroes official anime synopsis, below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

As stated, the Dragon Ball Heroes anime will start streaming (exclusively) online on July 1st. Are you excited to check it out? Let us know in the comments!