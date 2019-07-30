Dragon Ball Fans Have A Big Complaint About Ultra Instinct

The Dragon Ball franchise is full of a ton of popular transformations, and some of them have admittedly lost their luster over the course of the series. Whether it be due to their numerous appearances, or the lack of build up, some transformations just aren’t as beloved as others. One of the most memorable ones in recent memory is Goku’s Ultra Instinct, and it took fans by storm thanks to its several episode build up during Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power.

But recent events in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series have brought up some complaints with the Ultra Instinct state. Fans just think it’s no longer special anymore, and its completely random usage within this promotional series is only going to dilute it further.

The original use of Mastered Ultra Instinct in Dragon Ball Super was a result of months of build up within the anime series. Each appearance seemed to be more prominent than the last, and that is especially true for its final anime appearance in Dragon Ball Super‘s final episode. Goku left the series without knowing he’d be able to access it ever again, meaning that the form would be left hanging until the anime resumed in proper.

But although the promotional anime series is non-canon, Dragon Ball Heroes has brought back the Ultra Instinct form several times throughout its short run. Its numerous appearances have diluted the transformation, and it’s begun to quite literally lose its effectiveness as it’s no longer a state that gives Goku enough power against the stronger foes of the Core Area.

The latest episode of the promotional anime series has exacerbated things even further as Goku’s Ultra Instinct is brought about in a truly random fashion once more. When the super powered Kamioren grabs Goku in its clutches, and blasts Goku with a giant ki blast, the Ultra Instinct transformation is kicked in once more.

This random instance was just the latest example of how randomly the Ultra Instinct transformation has been used throughout this series, and fans are worried that each of these appearances will make the look and transformation lose their effectiveness when it makes its return in the proper canon of the series.

If you wanted to catch the latest episode of the promotional anime for yourself, Episode 14 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is now live and titled, “The Menacing Universe Seed! Kaimoren’s Rampage!!” The synopsis for it reads as such, “Goku starts to get pushed back gradually by Hearts’ fierce onslaught! Meanwhile, Piccolo and No.17 clash with Kamioren! They gain the upper hand in the battle by working together, but the situation reverses when the Universe Seed suddenly begins emitting light. Finally, the menace of the Universe Seed is unveiled!”