Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals the Universe Seed’s Final Form

Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series seems to have reached the climax of the battle between Goku and the villains of the Core Area. The Universal Conflict arc of the series has seen various fights across the multiverse in an attempt to build the power of the mysterious weapon, the Universe Seed. It was introduced into the series as a weapon powerful enough to potentially take down the Omni-Kings, and now it just might be able to do that.

The latest episode of the series continues on this trend of evolving the Seed, and Super Hearts claims that it has reached its final evolution now that it has taken on the power of the defeated Kamioren and a full blast from Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 15 of the series brings the battle against the giant fused android Kamioren to an end. With Goku achieving his Mastered Ultra Instinct form once more, he finally had enough power to do some worthwhile damage. Teaming up with Vegeta, Future Trunks, Android 17 and Piccolo, Goku was able to defeat Kamioren once and for all with one final powerful ki push.

But this played right into Hearts’ hands. He originally placed the Universe Seed into Kamioren, which morphed the fusion into its giant form in the first place, as a means to power it up as fans suspected. And when Kamioren was destroyed, its body faded away and revealed a small orb glowing with rainbow light. Hearts revealed that this completed form has condensed the power it has collected over the Prison Planet and Universal Conflict arc.

The episode unfortunately ends before fans can see what Hearts is going to use the completed Universe Seed for, but it’s teased that will help him accomplish his “wish” — whatever it might be. He’s clearly powering up with it toward the episode’s end, and considering how strong he is already this is going to be trouble if Ultra Instinct Goku barely stood a chance against an android only using a fraction of the Universe Seed’s power.

If you wanted to catch the latest episode of series yourself, Episode 15 of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series is now live. It’s titled, “Send Kamioren Flying! Overwhelming! Ultra Instinct!” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Displaying extraordinary power, the ultimate form of Kamioren rampages. Facing this crisis, Goku utilizes Ultra Instinct and overwhelms Kamioren in battle. But just when the fight is about to be over, Hearts appears to have a secret plan…”