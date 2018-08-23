‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals the Debut of Cumber’s Gold Oozaru Form

Super Dragon Ball Heroes released the trailer for Universe Mission 4 arc, and as usual, the arcade game teased its next storyline in epic anime fashion!

Among the exciting reveals included in the trailer was the moment where Super Saiyan Blue Goku is battling new “Evil Saiyan” character, Cumber. Just when it looks like SSB Goku had Cumber beat, the Evil Saiyan unleashed his Golden Oozaru form!

We haven’t seen a Gold Oozaru (or “Golden Great Ape”) since it’s very brief appearance in Dragon Ball GT. If you’re not familiar, the form is achieved when a tailed Saiyan turns into a Great Ape form by looking at the full moon or a full planetary body, and then goes Super Saiyan when in that form. Goku and Vegeta both unleashed the transformation GT’s run – but as stated, it didn’t last long, and has become one of those strange and random pieces of Dragon Ball lore that is not part of canon, but is oft discussed by fans.

Typically, Golden Great Ape is ranked as more powerful than regular Great Ape form (obviously), as well as being more powerful than Super Saiyan 3. The downside is, of course, that any Great Ape transformation threatens to have the Saiyan in question lose control and go berserker – though pure breed Saiyans like Goku and Vegeta have been known to retain their consciousness and control while in the form, and can even springboard form it into Super Saiyan 4.

Even as a non-canon element of the franchise, there is still some interesting looming questions about how powerful Cumber’s Golden Oozaru form will be. The Evil Saiyan’s power set has been so unique (likes his mind-altering dark ki) that it’s hard to really rank him alongside the other Saiyan fighters. We know that he’s an ancient Saiyan with some kind of implied history with the first Super Saiyan God, meaning that the levels of his transformation could far outclass what Goku and Vegeta achieve in the same forms. The fact that Cumber can effortlessly create the full moonlight needed for his transformation is also not a good sign for Goku and Co.

Right now, this trailer is just teasing the next arc of the arcade game, but with the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime series now running, it could be a battle that we see played out onscreen, soon enough.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019.