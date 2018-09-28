‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Teases a Legendary Super Saiyan Tie-In

The latest episode of Dragon Ball Heroes set up quite an exciting battle, as Goku and Vegeta faced off against the threat of Cumber the “Evil Saiyan.” While the highlights of that battle (Golden Oorazu Cumber vs. SSB Vegito) were definitely exciting fan-service moments, episode 4 ended with a details that may have some big new reveals about one of the most contentious subjects in Dragon Ball lore: The Legendary Super Saiyan!

As Dragon Ball Heroes episode 4 comes to a close, Goku is battling Cumber and powers up into his Super Saiyan God form to continue the fight. When Cumber sees Goku, he instantly gets an angry look of recognition on his face, stating to Goku: “The red hair… So you’re…“

This moment signifies that there more to the mystery of Cumber’s origin than we may have originally surmised. Cumber is an ancient Saiyan who was plucked from his timeline by Dragon Ball Heroes‘ mastermind villain, Fu. With Cumber being from the ancient society of Saiyans, then he would have some of the earliest (and most incomplete) awareness of the higher forms of Saiyan power – like the Legendary Super Saiyan. We don’t yet have any more details about whether Cumber is accurately recognizing Goku’s power or confusing it with something else, but with Dragon Ball Heroes episode 5’s details now out, it seems we’ll soon be learning more.

The mythology of the Super Saiyan God and Legendary Super Saiyan have become somewhat convoluted in Dragon Ball lore, as their power sets and origins are very similar. It’s somewhat timely that the Dragon Ball Heroes anime will be venturing into these waters, as Super Saiyan God and the Legendary Super Saiyan powers may soon be going head-to-head: Some recent theories about the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie have pointed to a finale battle that could see Goku and Vegeta combining their power to form Super Saiyan God Gogeta, in order to battle Broly’s full Legendary Super Saiyan power. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is expected to streamline more than few elements of the franchise history, characters, and power sets, in order to set up the next phases of the manga and anime. Settling the question of whether SSG or LSSJ is more powerful would definitely be an exciting prospect to look forward to. As for Dragon Ball Heroes: Fans are getting just as excited to see Goku’s SSG power reveal just how powerful Cumber really is.

The Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime airs new episodes online, with episode 5 arriving on October 28th. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.