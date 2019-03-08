‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 10 Synopsis and Title Revealed

Dragon Ball Heroes episode 9 revealed the awesome debut of Grand Priest Goku, as well as the return of Ultra Instinct – and by the time the end credits rolled, fans were ready and eager to see an epic battle play out!

Well, Dragon Ball Heroes episode 10 will see the battle continue, with Grand Priest Goku, Vegeta, and allies like Future Trunks and Jiren all uniting to defend Universe 11 against the invasion of the Core Area Warriors villain group. Now we have more details from the next episode to share – including what it’s titled, and what kind of events we’ll see occur.

First, the title of Dragon Ball Heroes episode 10 will be “Counterattack! Fierce Attack! Goku and Vegeta!”, which makes sense, given that episode 9 leaves Grand Priest Goku and Vegeta standing together on the battlefield, having defeated the first lieutenants of the Core Area Warriors (twin evil androids Oren and Kamin), with the main threat (Core Area Warriors leader Hearts, the revived Zamasu, and the new Universal Seed weapon) now facing them. As for what that battle will entail? Find out from the new synopsis below!

SDBH #10: utilizing Ultra Instinct Omen, Gokuu unleashes a fierce attack against the Core Area warriors. Having been caught off guard and absorbed by Oren before, Vegeta trembles in fury. Will they be able to stage a counterattack against these limitless foes?

The “Universal Conflict: Dawn of War” arc is proving to be a breakout success for Dragon Ball Heroes – so much so that fans are wondering if the promo anime storyline won’t be properly adapted into Dragon Ball Super’s official canon.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

