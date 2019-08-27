Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 15 Confirms Release Date

Although Dragon Ball Super has continued the franchise’s official canon story through manga, fans have been itching for that next anime fix. Luckily there has been a bit of great anime action delivered through the special promotional anime series for the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game. This series has gone on far beyond where fans initially thought it would end, and now fans are anxiously awaiting for each new episode’s debut thanks to an increasingly intense arc.

Good thing it won’t be too much longer for the next episode as the official Twitter account for the promotional anime series has announced that Episode 15 is set to officially debut on September 5th in Japan.

Episode 15 of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series is titled, “Send Kamioren Flying! Overwhelming! Ultra Instinct!” and the synopsis reads as such, “Displaying extraordinary power, the ultimate form of Kamioren rampages. Facing this crisis, Goku utilizes Ultra Instinct and overwhelms Kamioren in battle. But just when the fight is about to be over, Hearts appears to have a secret plan…”

Although most of the luster for Goku’s Ultra Instinct transformation has been lost due to its multiple appearances throughout the Dragon Ball Heroes anime thus far, the form will be the key figure of the next episode of the series. As the battle with the Core Area gets more intense, Goku is struggling to do any decisive damage on these powerful new villains.

Although the majority of the next episode seems to tease Goku’s fight with the giant Android Kamioren, there’s still the greater threat of Super Hearts to deal with when this fight is over. Super Hearts defeated Goku pretty soundly, so hopefully the Ultra Instinct transformation will give him the edge he needs. But if it’s anything like previous episodes, the Ultra Instinct transformation might not amount to much.

If you wanted to catch the latest episode of the promotional anime for yourself, Episode 14 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is now live and titled, “The Menacing Universe Seed! Kaimoren’s Rampage!!” The synopsis for it reads as such, “Goku starts to get pushed back gradually by Hearts’ fierce onslaught! Meanwhile, Piccolo and No.17 clash with Kamioren! They gain the upper hand in the battle by working together, but the situation reverses when the Universe Seed suddenly begins emitting light. Finally, the menace of the Universe Seed is unveiled!”