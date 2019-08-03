Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Episode 15 Title, Release Window

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is experiencing a major boon in popularity, and each new episode of the promotional anime series is only making it all feel so much bigger. It’s not a leap to suggest that no one expected to be so invested in this non-canon anime experiment, and now that the episode is in the double digits everyone is along to see where it goes from here. With no end in sight, it gets harder to wait for each new entry.

As for the next episode, Episode 15 is titled “Send Kamioren Flying! Overwhelming! Ultra Instinct!” and according to the official Super Dragon Ball Heroes website, it’s going to be quite a wait as it’s not going to premiere until some time in September.

If you wanted to catch the latest episode of the promotional anime for yourself, Episode 14 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is now live and titled, “The Menacing Universe Seed! Kaimoren’s Rampage!!” The synopsis for it reads as such, “Goku starts to get pushed back gradually by Hearts’ fierce onslaught! Meanwhile, Piccolo and No.17 clash with Kamioren! They gain the upper hand in the battle by working together, but the situation reverses when the Universe Seed suddenly begins emitting light. Finally, the menace of the Universe Seed is unveiled!”

Goku unleashed Ultra Instinct at the end of the latest episode, but while that used to be a big deal, the use of the transformation has dulled its edges. It’s actually caused quite a bit of a stir among the fan community as they wonder if Ultra Instinct is really all that special anymore.

But regardless of where you sit with that debate, this is a promotional anime project based on the non-canon adventures of the arcade game. So perhaps it’s getting so much attention, critical or otherwise, is because they are only new anime adventures in the Dragon Ball franchise going on right now. Regardless, all of these aspects have blended together and will make Episode 15’s release in September a bigger event than expected.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.