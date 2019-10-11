Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 17 Announces Release Date, Title

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has managed to give fans their heaping helping of Saiyan battles while the main series of Dragon Ball Super ended its initial run following the Tournament of Power arc. Pitting Goku and the rest of the Z Fighters against villains such as Fuu, Hearts, and the Evil Saiyan to name a few, the series hasn’t shied away from diving deep into some serious “fan service”. With the 16th episode having just aired, the upcoming title, release date, and synopsis for Episode 17 has just been released and we have the details gathered here for you, like Son Goku accumulating the energy needed to create a Spirit Bomb.

The next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes will release on October 29th, 2019, with the title: “Ultimate God Killer! The Birth Of Hearts!” The description for the episode itself reads as such:

“Hearts has finally evolved into his ultimate form. As Jiren and Hit come to the rescue, Goku and co. start an all-out battle! The final battle that decides the fate of the universe begins!”

In the previous episode of the series, Zamasu was betrayed by Hearts after fighting against the Z Fighters, with his “usefulness having come to an end”. With Zamasu achieving the full power of the Universe Seed and obtaining the transformation of the “God Slayer”, it’s going to take more than the usual Z Fighters to bring down this new threat. Luckily, both Hit and Jiren have arrived from their respective universes in order to intervene on the Z Fighters behalf, hopefully lending them enough power to save the universe.

With the final battle against Hearts seemingly beginning with Episode 17, it should be interesting to see just where the series moves forward. Perhaps Goku and company will be squaring off against Golden Metal Cooler? Maybe the Evil Saiyan will once again make an appearance?

What did you think of the most recent episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes? What else would you like to see happen in the series?

