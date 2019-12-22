Watch: Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 18 Released

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series is reaching the end of the Universal Conflict arc, and this means that each new episode of the series from now on will be bringing us closer and closer to the final moments of the battle between Hearts and the various defenders of the multiverse. Although Hearts reached a dangerous new level of power thanks to absorbing the Universe Seed super weapon, but there was some hope that things would swing back in favor of the multiverse defenders now that Goku and Vegeta have fused into Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta once more.

But now fans can finally see the next episode of the series, and it has gone live after a two month wait! Episode 18 of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series is titled “Super Showdown! Gogeta vs. Hearts” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Gogeta and Hearts clash! The fate of the universe is riding on the mightiest fused warrior. How will this earth-shaking super decisive battle play out?!”

Episode 18 of the series kicks off the battle between Gogeta and Godslayer Hearts. Although fusions have not had a good track record when Goku and Vegeta have used them in the past of the promotional anime series, it seems Gogeta is a much stronger fusion than before. Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta is especially strong as the fusion is able to keep up with Hearts’ intense attacks.

But with Hearts pushed to the edge, the villain instead goes for one final play and is now threatening to destroy the entire Earth since he can’t quite get one over on Gogeta. But as the Universal Conflict arc draws to a close, fans are hoping that a new upgrade for Gogeta could be on the way before it’s all said and done.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.