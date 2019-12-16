Dragon Ball Heroes Confirms Episode 18 Release Date

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has reached the climax of its promotional anime series, and while there’s currently no telling whether or not this experimental anime will continue beyond its current Universal Conflict arc, the latest batch of episodes are leading to a finale of some kind. That makes the wait for each new entry tougher, and it’s been an especially rough wait for Episode 18 of the series. The previous episode releases a couple of months ago, and 18 was even delayed to a later spot in December. But now it’s announced the official release date.

As spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter, Episode 18 of the series is currently scheduled to release on December 22nd in Japan. This will launch as part of Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2020 convention which will feature the newest episode as part of the various offerings from the Dragon Ball franchise.

Episode 18 of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series is titled “Super Showdown! Gogeta vs. Hearts” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Gogeta and Hearts clash! The fate of the universe is riding on the mightiest fused warrior. How will this earth-shaking super decisive battle play out?!”

After building up the threat of the new villains of the Core Area for several episodes, they have been taken down one by one with only Hearts left to fight against the new team up of the various universes. Hearts isn’t outmatched, however, as he has absorbed the power of the Universe Seed superweapon and transformed into a godly new being. Dubbing himself as the “Godslayer,” Hearts easily overpowered Goku, Vegeta, and the others to the point where all they could do is fuse into Gogeta once more.

With Hearts being so powerful it begs the question of whether or not Gogeta will be enough to stop such a powerful force, but if Gogeta taps into the power of Ultra Instinct — which has been far more prevalent in Super Dragon Ball Heroes than the main series — the fusion could stand a better chance than the other fusions in the promotional anime thus far.

If you wanted to check out the promotional anime series for yourself, Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 17 is now live. It’s titled, “Ultimate God Killer! The Birth of Hearts!” and the synopsis reads as such, “Hearts has finally evolved into his ultimate form. As Jiren and Hit come to the rescue, Goku and co. start an all-out battle! The final battle that decides the fate of the universe begins!”