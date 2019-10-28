Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Episode 18 Release Window

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series is gearing up for the final climactic battle of the Universal Conflict arc, one that it’s been setting up since the anime began. This makes the wait for each new episode of the series harder to deal with, and that’s doubly true now that there are no longer any new Dragon Ball Super episodes to enjoy. But the spirit of Dragon Ball Super lives on as Gogeta has finally made his big return to the franchise with the latest episode of the promotional series, but it’s been confirmed that the wait for Episode 18 is going to be a little rough.

The official website for the promotional anime series has announced that Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 18 is currently scheduled for a release sometime in December. We’ll most likely get a concrete release date the closer we get to this window, but until then we’ll have to cross our fingers that it’s earlier in the month than not.

Episode 18 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is titled “Super Showdown! Gogeta vs. Hearts” and the synopsis for the episode reads as such, “Gogeta and Hearts clash! The fate of the universe is riding on the mightiest fused warrior. How will this earth-shaking super decisive battle play out?!” Unfortunately the title and synopsis don’t leave much to the imagination in terms of what to expect, but there’s a promise of a great battle to see.

While each episode of the promotional anime series is short, that doesn’t mean that this battle between the Godslayer Hearts and the powerful Gogeta fusion can’t be impressive. The series took fans by surprise just a couple of episodes ago with an fantastically animated battle between Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Super Hearts. But the drawback is that Goku lost that fight.

One of the key components of Dragon Ball Heroes‘ anime series is that Goku and Vegeta have managed to win on a few occasions, but have definitely lost more fights than not. Even Ultra Instinct hasn’t made much of an impact, and the same could happen with Gogeta. But hopefully there will be something else up Goku and Vegeta’s sleeve should this happen.

If you wanted to check out the promotional anime series for yourself, Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 17 is now live. It’s titled, “Ultimate God Killer! The Birth of Hearts!” and the synopsis reads as such, “Hearts has finally evolved into his ultimate form. As Jiren and Hit come to the rescue, Goku and co. start an all-out battle! The final battle that decides the fate of the universe begins!”