Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Episode 19 Synopsis

Although the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series was reportedly announced to be getting a second season of episodes, fans were hoping that the Universal Conflict arc would continue. After surprising with a few episodes, this promotional series continued well into the double digits and seemed like it was rounding out to end it all with Episode 20. But the synopsis for Episode 19 has made its way online, and now it’s sounding like Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime experiment will be bringing this season to an end with the next episode.

As noted by @DBSChronicles on Twitter, the synopsis for Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 19 of the series reads as such, “Hearts attacks, Gogeta intercepts! What will be the fate of the universe after this fierce fight ends!? ‘The Universal Conflict’ has finally ended!”

The synopsis for Episode 19 reads pretty definitively as the end of the Universal Conflict arc is seemingly confirmed with its wording. This means that the fight between Super Saiyan Blue and Godslayer Hearts won’t be running just as long as one would hope this climactic fight between the two would last, and perhaps that means there’s no even more powerful form for Gogeta on the horizon.

Responses to the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series have been mixed throughout the series’ run thus far, but there have been some bright spots that won the unanimous love of fans everywhere. But even with this back and forth, fans have come to love this experiment as it’s one of the few ways the Dragon Ball anime is still going. So with the end near, hopefully that second season isn’t too far away.

If you wanted to catch up with the promotional anime series, Episode 18 of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes is now live. It’s titled “Super Showdown! Gogeta vs. Hearts” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Gogeta and Hearts clash! The fate of the universe is riding on the mightiest fused warrior. How will this earth-shaking super decisive battle play out?!”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.