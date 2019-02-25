‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reschedules Episode 9 Release Date

Dragon Ball Heroes hit up fans with a new episode this week, and it went over all sorts of twists. Now, netizens are ready to see what episode nine has to offer, and Dragon Ball Heroes has decided on when the installment will debut after a brief rescheduling.

So, get ready. It looks like St. Patrick’s Day will be headed up by a big Dragon Ball Heroes debut next month.

According to the official website for Dragon Ball Heroes, the promotional anime will release its next episode on March 7. The episode will stream on the Japanese website and be brought to Youtube shortly after as the site region locks its videos to Japan.

This date may differ from what fans heard at first. The website first told fans episode nine would debut on March 14. The date was included on a graphic on the website, but the page has updated the image since to tout a March 7 release instead.

As for what the episode will be about, a short description has surfaced. Titled “Goku Revived!! Strongest vs. Strongest Collide!”, the episode will see the Saiyan make a comeback and challenge Cumber with some help from Jiren.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

