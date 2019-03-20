Watch: ‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 9 Released

Dragon Ball Heroes is back with a brand-new episode, and it is packed with all sorts of surprises. From mind-control takeovers to Ultra Instinct comebacks, this new episode does it all, and you can check it out on Youtube now.

As you can see here, the latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been shared online with subtitles. The upload is courtesy of fan subbers Terez27, SailorSpazz, and Cipher_DB. So, you can drop a line thanking them all for the turnaround.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode itself is an important one for Dragon Ball Heroes and follows your favorite Saiyans once again. After Vegeta and Trunks were informed about Hearts’ plan to take down the gods, the former found himself taken over much like Kale and Caulifla were before. Oren is able to exert his will over the Saiyan, and Vegeta is forced to fight for the bad guys.

While Vegeta rampages, fans are allowed to visit Jiren and watch his battle wit Cumber. It doesn’t take long for Oren to force Vegeta to fight Jiren, but the battle is short. Before the fight is over, Goku makes his appearance at long last with the Grand Priest in tow. It is there Goku summons Ultra Instinct Omen at will to save Future Trunks from an attack. The episode ends with Goku facing down an excited Hearts, leaving fans to wonder how their over-powered showdown will go when episode 10 debuts.

So, how do you like this latest episode? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!