New Dragon Ball Episode Prompts Debate Over Vegeta’s Pride

Dragon Ball has come to a halt on film, but Goku and Vegeta live on. Thanks to the folks behind Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the arcade franchise has kept fans fed with a special PR anime. Not long ago, a brand-new episode for the series dropped, and it has got Vegeta fans feeling a certain sort of heated.

For those who do not know, the new episode follows Vegeta and Goku as they fight Hearts for the final time. The pair fuse into Gogeta and fight alongside Jiren and Hit to defeat the villain. By the end of it all, Hearts is obliterated, but Jiren is left with a question.

Obviously, the Pride Trooper wants to know why Gogeta did not make an appearance during the Tournament of Power. The skill was allowed as Caulifla and Kale fused into one when they fought Goku. It seems Jiren feels a bit ripped off, but Vegeta’s response has raised some red flags about his development.

“I never want to fuse with this guy,” Vegeta tells Jiren with a very scathing look. It seems there are few things worse in the world than working with Goku if you ask Vegeta, but this reaction is being called regressive by fans.

As you can see in the slides below, fans have some serious issues with the excuse. To say Dragon Ball Super helped diversify Vegeta would be an understatement, and he came to understand the importance of fusing more so. Even back in Dragon Ball Z, the Buu saga ended with Vegeta at peace with the technique. Now, it seems this episode has taken Vegeta several steps backwards, but its non-canon status has alleviated fears of a permanent regression.

What do you make of this ongoing argument?

If you’re unaware of this franchise, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

Smart or…?

Did Heroes just point out bad writing from Jiren of all people?



W. https://t.co/hgH5WUSHzB — Victor @ Home (@Killafoe1) January 9, 2020

The Disrespect

This is disrespect to Vegeta’s growth. I don’t mind him not wanting to fuse in a regular situation due to him wanting to use his own strength…



BUT YOUR ENTIRE UNIVERSE WAS ABOUT TO GET ERASED, THERE IS NOTHING MORE SERIOUS THAN THAT!



Modern Vegeta is so inconsistent it hurts pic.twitter.com/Mq8t6Oannw — Sal The Saiyan (@SalTheSaiyan) January 9, 2020

Pride, Pride, Pride

Your family, and entire universe are in danger dipshit, swallow that stupid ass pride of yours and do it. Isn’t that what your so *deep* character development during the Boo arc is about?



Then show some of it.



F-cking dumb-ss. — Scarlet Thorfinn Avi (@TheStrugglerBro) January 9, 2020

Characterization Who?

And to some people this mf is the most “Developed character in DB” lmao — Dastanovich @ Yakuza 7 hype/Bea’s sweat (@Dastanovich_) January 9, 2020

Yikes

Had no problem doing it with Potara and the dance, but go ahead, Prince. — 🐝 JJ Black 🐝 (@JJtheGamerGuy) January 9, 2020

Pride for Days

Why the hell did they have to ignore Vegeta’s Buu arc development? Would it not be enjoyable if he didn’t go all “Muh pride” — Petski (@NewPetski) January 9, 2020

Here We Go Again

It feels like their just recycling the “I don’t wanna fuse with Goku” thing in the Buu arc. — Sean Paul (@SeanPaulNagisa) January 9, 2020

So Tired